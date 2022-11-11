OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $443,399.76 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

