onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 288,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

