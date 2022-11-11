Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.61.
Open Lending Trading Up 17.1 %
NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of Open Lending
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Lending (LPRO)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.