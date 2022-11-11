Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

