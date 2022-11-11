Oppenheimer Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

