Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 34.04%.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $344.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 16.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,095.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 31.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

