Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Orion Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OHPAW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Orion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.