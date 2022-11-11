Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORPEF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Orpea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. Orpea has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $120.88.
Orpea Company Profile
ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.
Featured Articles
