OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $87.46 on Monday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

