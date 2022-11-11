Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a growth of 352.8% from the October 15th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Performance

OTMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 124,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,296. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,757,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTMO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

