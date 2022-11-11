Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OYST. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oyster Point Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

OYST stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 1,351.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter worth $910,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

