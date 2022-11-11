Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.31. 144,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

