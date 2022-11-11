Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.50 on Friday, reaching $340.45. 214,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

