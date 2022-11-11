Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 5.9 %

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 326.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.