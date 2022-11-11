Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares traded.
Pan Orient Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
