Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Reduces Holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lowered its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. First Savings Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned approximately 2.58% of First Savings Financial Group worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

