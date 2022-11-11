PAX Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.18 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,776.42 or 0.10541041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $577.71 million and approximately $38.18 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00593615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.13 or 0.30920437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

