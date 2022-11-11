Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

PTON opened at $9.96 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

