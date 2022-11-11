Pembina Pipeline Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

