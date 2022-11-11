Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.51

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.51 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 27.55 ($0.32). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.32), with a volume of 275,161 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.41) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Pendragon Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.54. The company has a market capitalization of £379.97 million and a P/E ratio of 687.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08.

About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.
