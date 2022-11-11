PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 461,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PEPL remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,483. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

