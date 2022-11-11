PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $179,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 215,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

