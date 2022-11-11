PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.70 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

