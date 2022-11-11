PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.89-$7.91 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.10.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

