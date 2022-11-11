PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.89-$7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.65-$1.67 EPS.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PKI stock traded up $7.08 on Friday, reaching $143.46. 1,510,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,207. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

