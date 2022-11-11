PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.89-$7.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.10.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.46. 1,510,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,207. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

