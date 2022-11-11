Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

