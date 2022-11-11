Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.9 %

Perrigo stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Argus raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

