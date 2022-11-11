PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 1.5%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

PetroShale Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PetroShale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

