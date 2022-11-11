Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.68 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.