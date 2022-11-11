Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.68 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.