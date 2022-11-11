Pictet Asset Management SA Has $430.16 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.05% of Xylem worth $430,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $132.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

