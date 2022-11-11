Piper Sandler Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $144.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $141.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.20. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after buying an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

