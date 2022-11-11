Pirate Chain Price Down 12.8% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $73.88 million and approximately $141,215.82 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00230718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00090562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,553,993 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

