PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

PJX Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

