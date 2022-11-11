PlayDapp 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.02 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $62.03 million and $23.02 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

