Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in October

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Playtech Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $6.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Get Playtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Stories

