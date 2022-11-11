Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. 1,846,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,997. Playtika has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 108.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 36.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 218,869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 83.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,072 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

