Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 412.9% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

