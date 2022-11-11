Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0561 on Top Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $57.26 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars.

