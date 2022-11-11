Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 4,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

