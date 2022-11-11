Premia Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004004 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $394,917.45 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00574977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.21 or 0.29949642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.