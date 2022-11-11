ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 852902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $589.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

