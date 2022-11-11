Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($93.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($93.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($99.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

PROSY stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Prosus has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

