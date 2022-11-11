Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

