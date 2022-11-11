Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,991.08. 13,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,802.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,933.49. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

