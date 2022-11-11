Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $5.45 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

NYSE FDX traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,878. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

