Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 27,190 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 3.6 %

General Motors stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 297,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799,075. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.