Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the October 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 230,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

