Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

BLUE stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $87,986. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

