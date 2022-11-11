Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Qiagen Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $255,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 116,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2,691.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.