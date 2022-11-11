Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.92. The stock had a trading volume of 175,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,292. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

